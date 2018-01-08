Danny Wilson hopeful of new Rangers deal after fearing Ibrox exit

Danny Wilson is hoping to clinch a new Rangers contract before the resumption of the Premiership when only a few months ago he seemed destined to walk through for the Ibrox exit door.

The 26-year-old centre back came under fire for some of his performances alongside Rob Kiernan last season and he could not get a look in earlier in this campaign with Bruno Alves and Fabio Cardoso holding down the slots.

Danny Wilson is hopeful of signing a new deal during the winter shutdown. Picture: SNS Group

However, he has been born again under Graeme Murty and now it would be a surprise if he was not offered new terms as he seeks to play a major role in a strong second half to the season.

Wilson said: “I really want to stay at Rangers. I’m in the last six months of my contract now so something will happen one way or another.

“But I hope it’s to stay at Rangers because I’m never happier than when I’m here playing games.

“It’s a discussion that will hopefully be had in the near future. In the meantime, I just need to do the best I can for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully it’ll take care of itself and I’ll not have to worry about it.

“Personally, I’d like it done sooner rather than later. But we haven’t spoken about it too much as yet so I’ll never take anything for granted.

“But hopefully it’ll get sorted. As far as I’m concerned, I see my future at Rangers.

“We’ve had a difficult period but hopefully we’re out the other side better for it. Hopefully we can all move on together and I’ll be here contributing.”

Wilson, enjoying the facilities at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, admits he felt he had no future at Ibrox, but is thankful that Murty has trusted him,

He said: “I’ve been grateful to the gaffer for giving me an opportunity because I’ve been on the outside looking in. I wasn’t getting any game time whatsoever.

“There was a period when I thought it wouldn’t happen for me and I’d need to look to move on. I was worried that I wouldn’t get back in at all.

“I’m realistic. If you’re not playing you won’t be around for much longer, especially the way things were going at the club.

“So I’m thankful to [Murty] that he’s put his trust in me to play the games. I’m pleased that I’ve been able to contribute.

“He’s also given me a bit of responsibility. That might have been forced upon him due to injuries and suspensions.

“He’s had to rely on myself and others to step up but hopefully I’ve been able to do that when asked.

“It’s a role that I enjoy but I’m just glad to be back playing. I just want to be here, playing games and doing the best I can for Rangers.”