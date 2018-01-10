Cruz Azul chief: We’re not paying Carlos Pena’s salary in full

Cruz Azul’s sporting director Eduardo de la Torre has played down claims the Mexican side are paying Carlos Pena’s wages in full.

Carlos Pena pictured in action for Rangers last month before he agreed a 12-month loan deal with Cruz Azul. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers said on their website earlier this week that Pedro Caixinha’s new side had agreed to pay all of Pena’s £20,000-a-week salary following his arrival on a year-long loan deal from Rangers.

But de la Torre told a press conference that this wasn’t the case.

“Regarding the salary, the official figures are far from what you have said,” de la Torre told Mexican media.

“Carlos is coming for a year on loan. We do have a [purchase] option at the end of the year,” he confirmed.

Pena will be reunited with former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha at Cruz Azul. Picture: SNS Group

Pena jetted out to his homeland earlier this month with a view to completing a 12-month loan deal with the Mexican top flight side that will see him reunited with his former manager at Ibrox.

A £2.2 million arrival from Guadalajara during the summer of 2017, Pena struggled for form at Rangers despite netting five goals for the club.

Despite not featuring straight away, he forced his way into Caixinha’s plans but fell out of favour following the sacking of the Portuguese boss, and failed to consistently make the team under then interim boss Graeme Murty.

