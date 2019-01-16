Could this Liverpool ace be joining Steven Gerrard at Rangers?

Have your say

Rangers are favourites to sign Liverpool’s Adam Lallana in January, according to oddsmakers.

• READ MORE: Carlos Pena refuses to rule out Rangers stay as he opens up on alcoholism treatment

Could Adam Lallana be on his way to Ibrox. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty

The England international has been plagued with injury over the last 18 months, making just 24 appearances, the majority from the bench.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a host of midfield options available to him as the Anfield side go in search of the Premier League title.

Lallana, who was a team-mate of Gerrard’s during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge of the club, has been linked with a move to Turkey and return to former club Southampton.

However, with Rangers on the look out for a creative spark in midfield, BetVictor have installed the Ibrox side as 4/1 joint-favourites.

Gerrard has already added Premier League experience and quality to his side in Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.