Could new Nottingham Forest boss Martin O’Neill recall on-loan Rangers defender Joe Worrall?

Rangers are bracing themselves for the possibility of new Nottingham Forest manager Martin O’Neill recalling on-loan defender Joe Worrall.

The 22-year-old signed a season-long loan deal in the summer, swapping the City Ground for Ibrox, but following the departure of Aitor Karanka and O’Neill’s arrival, Worrall’s future is now uncertain.

Joe Worrall has impressed at Rangers but could be recalled by Nottingham Forest. Picture: SNS Group

Former Forest star Garry Birtles reckons the England Under-21 star will be very much in O’Neill’s plans as a result of injuries to several first-team defenders.

Branding the decision to send Worrall out on loan a “strange one”, Birtles - who played alongside O’Neill at Forest under Brian Clough - told The National: “I am not surprised [Joe] has done so well. There’s a possibility he could be brought back down.

• READ MORE - Ex-Manchester United starlet sparks speculation over Rangers move on social media

“We have got big injury problems in that position at the moment. I am sure Martin will look at the bigger picture.

“Joe was one of a few good young players who came through the youth ranks at Forest. I am sure he is one who Martin will look at very closely.”

If Worrall leaves, Rangers will be down to three senior centre-backs in Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Gareth McAuley.

Ross McCrorie has operated in defence before but has looked more assured in midfield.

• READ MORE - Rangers: The market value of all 28 players in Steven Gerrard’s £41m squad