Connor Goldson relishing ‘proper away game’ at Tynecastle

Connor Goldson has heard all about the Tynecastle atmosphere - but the Rangers defender admits he is looking forward to silencing the Hearts faithful on Sunday.

With its four steep stands, the Jambos’ home ground can resemble a cauldron when full to capacity.

The sound it generates has long been regarded as one of the best in the country, especially when the opposition comes from Leith or Glasgow.

The noise levels will undoubtedly be turned all the way up when Steven Gerrard’s side run out to take on Craig Levein’s team this weekend.

But Goldson is looking forward to that brief moment when all that can be heard is the sound of the home fans groaning.

To do that, the Light Blues will have to heap more misery on a Hearts side who have gone five games without a win, and the former Brighton player is up for the task.

He said: “I’ve heard quite a lot about the atmosphere you get at Tynecastle and that it’s one of the best in the country up here.

“These are the type of places as a player you want to go and win at. There’s nothing better than winning away.

“It’s great when the atmosphere is great but you end up making it quiet. Your fans are up and you can hear the groans of the home fans.

“Sometimes it’s strange up here when you go to the other grounds as it can actually feel like a home game because we have more fans there than the home team.

“But your big teams - your Aberdeens, your Celtics, your Hearts - these are proper away games where they don’t like Rangers, we don’t like them and we want to get three points and they will do anything to get them too.

“Those are the games you love as a player. You want to enjoy that test and I’m sure it will be another one on Sunday.”

Goldson has excelled since swapping England’s south coast for Glasgow but he has also had some impressive back-up from Rangers number one Allan McGregor.

The 25-year-old had the Scotland international to thank as he pulled off two breath-taking blocks to preserve the Light Blues’ clean sheet in Thursday night’s Europa League draw with Villarreal.

Now he is keeping his fingers crossed that the goalkeeper will continue providing a vital last line of defence as Rangers hunt the win that will take them to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

He said: “It’s great having someone like Allan McGregor behind us.

“I say to him before every game that if he helps me, then I’ll help him and on Thursday night he helped us a few times.

“We’re going to need that especially against tough teams like the one we’re facing on Sunday.

“We want to keep clean sheets and there’s not going to be a game where there’s not a shot on target, but knowing that Greegsy is behind us gives us confidence.”