Confusion over Rangers’ pursuit of Martin Skrtel as agent says deal still on

Martin Skrtel remains a target for Rangers despite conflicting reports in Slovakia and Scotland, according to the player’s agent.

It was claimed last night that Skrtel was not a target for incoming Gers boss Steven Gerrard, despite reports in the player’s homeland suggesting the former Liverpool defender was “going to Glasgow”.

Steven Gerrard and Martin Skrtel played in the same team at Liverpool but a reunion at Rangers doesn't look to be on the cards. Picture: Getty Images

Slovakian newspaper Pravda carried a report yesterday confirming the 33-year-old would miss his country’s friendly matches against the Netherlands and Morocco, in order to recover from a series of injuries.

The paper appeared to echo reports in Turkey claiming a deal was close to being finalised, before a report in The Herald suggested the opposite.

But Skrtel’s agent Karol Csonto insisted a switch was still on the cards during an appearance on a Slovakian TV network.

Claiming to have spoken with Gerrard, Csonto said: “Rangers are interested in Martin. I personally talked to Gerrard about it.

“Martin has said it would be an honour for him to play under Steven’s direction for three years. There are, however, complex financial matters. They are terribly far apart.”

Skrtel - a £6.5 million signing for the Reds in January 2008 - was touted as a top target as Gerrard looks to reshape the Ibrox playing squad ahead of the new season.

Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor have already signed for the club, from Burnley and Hull City, while Jamie Murphy’s loan deal from Brighton was made permanent.

The Gers are also thought to be locked in talks over a permanent contract for Jason Cummings while a host of Liverpool’s top young talent including Ryan Kent, Harry Wilson and Ben Woodburn have all been linked with loan moves.