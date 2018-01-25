Club 1872 hope to raise £1million to invest in Rangers

Rangers’ main supporter group hopes to raise £1million to invest in the club’s upcoming share issue.

Rangers are set to launch another share issue.

Club 1872 are Gers’ second biggest shareholder and committed to ensuring supporters have a bigger say in the running of events at Ibrox.

Now they hope to strengthen their hand when new shares in Rangers International Football Club Plc are offered later this year.

Dave King’s board plans to hold a share issue later - perhaps as soon as March - to help raise funds and Club 1872 say they have spotted the chance to “make the transition from being a shareholding fans group to one of the major, ongoing investors in Rangers”.

Club 1872 Director Bruce Taylor said: “It is our role as directors to ensure that the support as a whole understands the potential impact Club 1872 can have on the future success of Rangers Football Club.

“With the size of the Rangers support, the opportunity is there to contribute millions of pounds a year directly to Rangers, both through share issues and potential fan driven projects like safe standing.

“Club 1872 is here to be used by our supporters as a simple vehicle to accelerate the process of taking Rangers back to its rightful position at the top of Scottish football. Contributing through Club 1872 is also the only way that most supporters are likely to be able to participate in this upcoming share issue.

“We have seven thousand members already but our aim is to have thousands more and we are urging all Rangers supporters to join us and help spread the word of what we can achieve together.”

