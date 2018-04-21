Chris Sutton: There are rats in the Rangers dressing room

Have your say

Chris Sutton has criticised Rangers’ players for their attitude towards manager Graeme Murty during last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

READ MORE - Graeme Murty yet to deal with Andy Halliday over dissent

During the match, Andy Halliday and Daniel Candeias both showed open dissent towards their boss as they were substituted, while Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace have been suspended for their part in an alleged post-match bust-up.

Instead of blaming Murty, who still hasn’t been ruled out of the running to remain Rangers manager past the summer, Sutton believes the experienced first-team squad members should be showing more respect.

Speaking on BT Sport, he said: “There are rats in that dressing room.

“For Halliday to behave in the way he did – run around, make a tackle, change something on the pitch. Don’t look around and blame the manager.

“Candeias is up the tunnel and you’ve got Wallace and Gromit.

“It is a rudderless ship and the players are trying to make Murty walk the plank.”

READ MORE - Rangers’ Graeme Murty vows: ‘I will not hide under a rock’