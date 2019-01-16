Charlton Athletic ‘confident’ Rangers target will snub Ibrox move

Charlton Athletic are “confident” they will be able to get Karlan Grant tied up on a new deal, according to TalkSport.

Karlan Grant is a target of Rangers. Picture: Getty

The striker has been linked with a move to Rangers on a pre-contract with just six months left before his current one expires.

Brentford have previously made a £500,000 bid for the 21-year-old, who has netted 13 goals in 26 League One appearances this season.

Rangers have reportedly identified the young striker as a long-term replacement for Alfredo Morelos as the Light Blues plan for the Colombian’s possible exit in the summer.

Steven Gerrard’s side have an advantage as they would be able to snap him up for a fraction of the cost compared with English clubs, who would have to pay a hefty compensation fee.

Charlton have continued to hold talks with the player in the hope of keeping him at The Valley.