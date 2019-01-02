Charlie Adam opens up over speculation linking him with Hearts and Rangers

Charlie Adam admits he is “absolutely” interested in a return to Rangers.

The 33-year-old midfielder has played only three games in the Sky Bet Championship for Stoke this season and is looking for a move in the transfer window.

Former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam previews the Scottish Cup fourth round ties at Mar Hall. Picture: Steve Welsh

Adam started his career at Ibrox before moving to Blackpool in 2009 and played alongside Gers boss Steven Gerrard at Liverpool.

Speaking at a William Hill media event at a hotel on the outskirts of Glasgow, Adam admitted he would be interested in rejoining Rangers, who went level on points with Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic with a 1-0 win over their Old Firm rivals in their last game of 2018.

However, he revealed he has had no contact with any club, including Hearts, who are reportedly keen to land him.

He said: “At the moment I am still contracted to Stoke but I want to play and hopefully there are opportunities during the window to play somewhere.

“The Rangers thing is something that it would interest me. Absolutely. I have been back more times this season than in the last four or five years. I can see it is going in the right direction.

“Steven has obviously put his authority on the club. The players are playing well, playing with an unbelievable amount of confidence.

“The manager has got it on a playing field where it is competitive and what a hell of a result against Celtic in the last game.

“The tails are up, they have momentum but they know it is going to be a big challenge from now until the end of the season.

“But at the moment there is nothing to it. We are talking up something that is not there but everyone knows I started my career at Rangers, I played in front of 50,000 with the pressure.

“It is something I’d relish and enjoy. I want to play.

“I have played three games for Stoke so it has been frustrating so whoever it may be, I am ready to go and want to contribute.”

Adam, capped 26 times by Scotland, has heard nothing from Hearts but is a fan of boss Craig Levein, whom he worked under during his time with the national team.

He said: “I woke up on Tuesday and I had loads of texts about Hearts.

“I have had no contact with any club in Scotland. I don’t know where it has come from, speaking to people I know, supposedly there is an interest but there has been no contact with me or my agent.

“I had a good relationship with Craig at Scotland and I like Craig as a manager and as a person.

“He is straight, honest, says it how it is, like me, and sometimes he upsets people.

“He is a good guy, he has done terrifically well but at the moment there is nothing there.

“I’ve had a good career. I have enjoyed it. I have a lot to go and I still have a lot to learn, I like to learn every day.

“Hopefully I go to a place where I will enjoy it and hopefully they enjoy me being there and showing that Charlie Adam is a good player.”