Charlie Adam: My next move is not about money

Charlie Adam has revealed his desperation to play regularly again means wages are not a prime consideration as he plots his next move.

The midfielder is available and is set to agree a deal to sever ties with Stoke City after over six years with the club. The 33-year-old believes he is as fit as ever but knows he needs the chance to prove it.

Adam has numerous ties with clubs in Scotland and earlier this week was linked with a move to Hearts, whose manager Craig Levein picked the player regularly for Scotland.

His former club Rangers, who are set to re-sign 34-year-old midfielder Steven Davis from Southampton, would be another attractive destination for Adam. Steven Gerrard, the current Ibrox manager, is a former team-mate of his at Liverpool.

“Listen, everybody is going to presume that Rangers is the one for me but I’ve had no contact,” said Adam. “Everybody knows that if it came around it would interest me because it’s a big club, I’ve been there before, I understand what it is to play for a club of that size. I started there and a lot of people are still there from when I was there. But as far as it goes, we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Would it interest me? Absolutely, and that’s as far as I would say.”

As well as Hearts, he has also been linked with a move to Dundee, the club he supported as a boy and for whom he has made two emotional appearances in testimonials. Adam revealed there has been no contact from anyone to date.

“It’s not about the money,” he said. “It’s about coming and playing and enjoying it. It’s about going to a club where you are going to have an opportunity to play, express yourself and show people you are still a good player.”

“I’ve never doubted that I’m a good player,” he added. “The only thing for me is I’ve not played. When I get playing and get playing regularly, I’m confident that I can get back to playing the way I can and looking to other things in the future as well.”

He is an admirer of Hearts manager Levein, with whom he said he had a “great relationship”. Steven Naismith has re-ignited his career since signing for the club and Adam is certainly open to discussions.

“I’m open to whatever is there,” he added. “At the moment there has been no contact through my agent or whoever. There’s been nothing at all. There’s obviously been speculation about coming back to Scotland.

“It [Scotland] would interest me. But at the moment there’s no interest from any clubs. That’s as far as it’s gone. We’ll see where it goes in the next few weeks.”

Adam has not played for a Scottish club since leaving Rangers to sign for Blackpool, initially on loan, in 2009. He has played over 300 competitive matches in English football, including more than 200 in the Premier League.