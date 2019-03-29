Celtic v Rangers: Neil Lennon offers support to ‘great guy’ Gary McAllister after Leeds attack

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his thoughts are with Rangers No.2 Gary McAllister, after Steven Gerrard confirmed the former Scotland captain will not be in the dugout for Sunday’s Old Firm clash after he was attacked in Leeds city centre last weekend.

Lennon has also been the victim of an assault in the street, as well as other attacks, and will miss McAllister’s presence.

Neil Lennon has condemned the attack and says his thoughts are with Gary McAllister. Picture: SNS Group

“My thoughts are with Gary, straight away,” Lennon said. “It is horrific and I am sorry that he is not going to be in the dugout.

“He is a great football guy, I have known him a long time, playing against him or away from football.

“He certainly doesn’t deserve that and I hope they get the culprit and he gets what’s coming to him and justice is served. “It is abhorrent, I can’t put it any other way really. He is there with his wife as well, so from all of us here, get well soon Gary and hope to see you soon.”