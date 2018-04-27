Burnley fans pay tribute to Scott Arfield ahead of Rangers switch

With Scott Arfield on the verge of agreeing a pre-contract with Rangers, Burnley fans have been paying tribute to the hard-working midfielder after his five years at Turf Moor.

The majority of Clarets fans are sad to be losing a “terrific, hard-working” player, but are backing him to star for the Ibrox side in the Scottish top flight.

One fan on UpTheClarets.com, posting under the username MiltonKeynesClaret93, wrote: “I think Scott Arfield is probably my favourite player of the Dyche era.

“Always gave everything for the shirt and if any player is an embodiment of who we are as a club right now he is it for me.”

KeighleyClaret wrote: “He never backed out of anything, always gave his best and played wherever he was asked to, even when being out of position didn’t allow him to be at his best. How he was never picked for Scotland beats me.”

Another fan said they could see Arfield “being part of a Renaissance for Rangers if they were to get two or three more of his calibre” while another added: “Arfield was a superb technical player, he could always look after the ball in tight spaces and that’s one of the reasons why he played so well for us in a wide position.”

CubanClaret paid tribute to Arfield, writing: “He has been a pleasure to watch and has always come across as a terrific lad with a great personality.

“What a journey from out-of-contract close season signing to establishing himself a Premier League player.”

One supporter said: “I’m not convinced it’s a good idea letting Scott leave. Some of his goals have been crucial and memorable. He deserves all the plaudits he receives.”

ClaretSpice likened Arfield to a current Liverpool stalwart, adding: “A bit like James Milner, his technical ability, ball retention, intelligence and willingness to follow instructions to the letter probably haven’t been appreciated enough - which is some statement given he’s been something of a fans favourite throughout.

“I reckon he’d have had a lot to offer next season had we kept him. Replacing him as a footballer will cost us a small fortune and I doubt anyone good enough to replace him off the pitch will be half as good a character off it.”

Elsewhere, one fan on Twitter wrote: “Scott Arfield has been brilliant for Burnley for the last 5 seasons. Not flashy but dependable, hard working and with an eye for goal. He will leave Burnley with the best wishes of everyone.”

Other fans praised his work ethic, while fondly recalling strikes against Liverpool, Everton, Watford and Chelsea and, particularly, his goal in October 2015 against local rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park when the Livingston-born player ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with the travelling fans.

Arfield has reportedly agreed a four-year deal with Rangers, effective on the expiration of his Burnley contract.