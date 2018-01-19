Bruno Alves wanted by Serie A strugglers Benevento

Italian side Benevento have been linked with a move for Rangers defender Bruno Alves, according to reports in Italy.

Gianluca DiMarzio, the journalist who broke the news of Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson’s trial with Serie B side Bari, believes the Stregoni are in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Benevento only picked up one point before Christmas, in a stunning 2-2 draw with with AC Milan, with their goalkeeper netting the equaliser deep into injury time.

And manager Robert De Zarbi is understood to be keen on bringing in Alves, who is targeting a World Cup place with Portugal and regular game time.

Although the veteran defender has indicated his preference to stay and fight for his place at Ibrox, the arrival of Russell Martin on loan from Norwich City along with the performances of Danny Wilson and David Bates could scupper his hopes of forcing his way back into the starting line-up.

Alves has played in Italy before, making 37 appearances for Cagliari before Pedro Caixinha brought him to Rangers in the summer of 2017.