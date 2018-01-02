Bruno Alves set for lay-off after posting leg brace photo

Rangers defender Bruno Alves could be set for another lengthy lay-off after posting a photo of himself in a leg brace.

Alves lasted less than 20 minutes of Saturday’s goalless draw at Celtic Park before limping off and he left Parkhead on crutches with Rangers manager Graeme Murty revealing the pain was coming either from his ankle or calf.

The 36-year-old Portugal defender was still on crutches wearing a protective boot on his left leg as he praised the “quality service” from Hospital Senhor Do Bonfim in his homeland on his Instagram social media account on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Porto centre-back has had two previous lay-offs this season, both lasting about a month, following calf and back problems.

Rangers fly out to Florida at the weekend ahead of a tournament where they will face Brazilian sides Atletico Miniero and Corinthians, with their next competitive game coming against Fraserburgh in the William Hill Scottish Cup on 21 January.