Brighton eye James Tavernier as three Rangers stars set for Ibrox exit

Brighton could make a late bid for Rangers captain James Tavernier before the English transfer window slams shut, according to reports.

And he could be joined by Josh Windass, who looks to be on his way to Ipswich while Greg Docherty is set to join Shrewbury Town on a season-long loan deal.

James Tavernier, Jak Alwnick, Josh Windass and Greg Docherty could all be on their way out of Ibrox. Pictures: SNS Group

Bristol City is a possible destination for goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who also looks set to leave Ibrox on loan.

The Seagulls have been following Tavernier for months and are ready to make a move for the former Wigan defender before 5pm on Thursday.

• READ MORE - Borna Barisic takes Rangers’ net spend beyond the £8m mark

• READ MORE - Rangers defender linked with move to MLS side Montreal Impact

The 26-year-old has been gearing up for Rangers’ Europa League third qualifying round tie against NK Maribor but if a concrete bid comes in from the Falmer Stadium, that could change.

Tavernier struggled to make an impact at Newcastle and the Latics in the Premier League but would likely relish the chance for a third crack at the English top flight, despite being happy at Ibrox.

Windass is the subject of a £1.4 million bid from the Portman Road side and while the Gers had been holding out for £3 million, they could cut their losses and allow the Englishman to depart.

Docherty, who isn’t part of Steven Gerrard’s plans this season, could head to New Meadow for the season to get game time, before a decision is made on his future next summer.

Alnwick, meanwhile, is reportedly wanted by Bristol City and could leave on loan as well.

Lee Hodson is another player who could leave Rangers in the current transfer window. Hodson had interest from Rotherham but could make the switch to MLS side Montreal Impact.