Borna Barisic reveals ‘sad atmosphere’ around Rangers after cup exit and winless run

Borna Barisic has admitted there is an atmosphere of despondency around Ibrox just now after Rangers’ recent poor run of form.

The Croatian international is preparing for his side’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Borna Barisic: The atmosphere around Rangers is sad. Picture: SNS Group

Barisic has endured an injury-hit first season since his £2.2 million move from Osijek in the summer and former Light Blues striker Kris Boyd even suggested the left back didn’t want to be at Ibrox.

And the defender admits the Ibrox side’s recent run of four games without a win has taken its toll.

He said: “Rangers are a massive club with huge expectations, but the last few matches we have not been at the standard required at Rangers so the atmosphere around the club is sad.

“We got knocked out of the Cup and we really wanted to get to the Final.

“For me on a personal level, I am injury free and there are no problems. I’ve had a turbulent first half of the season at Rangers with injuries, but it’s all good now.”

And the 26-year-old is desperate to add to his four caps he’s won for his country this week.

He said: “If I get the chance against Azerbaijan, I want to take it and keep my place in the team.

“It’s important to be at it from kick off and not underestimate our opponents. We’ve seen plenty of examples where weaker teams have embarrassed bigger ones and we don’t want to be a part of that.”