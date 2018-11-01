Biopic of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, Make Us Dream, to be released

A cinematic documentary charting the “life and times” of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be released later this month.

The biopic, titled Make Us Dream, will cover Gerrard’s time at Liverpool, from arriving at the club’s academy as an eight-year-old to leaving 26 years later having won nine trophies including two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup and the Champions League.

The brainchild of the production team behind Senna and Supersonic, the biopic will be screened in cinemas on November 15, followed by a live on-stage interview with the Gers boss.

As well as the Champions League win in Istanbul, the film will also examine Gerrard’s inner conflict of remaining loyal to his boyhood heroes, as well as the emotion of coming so close to winning the one piece of silverware that always eluded him - the Premier League trophy.

A short trailer has been released in advance of the screening, with the Ibrox boss speaking over archive footage of him playing football for Liverpool.

“It’s the best thing that could ever happen for a kid, I achieved things that I didn’t dream of achieving,” Gerrard can be heard saying.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

“I’ve also had some cruel setbacks along the way as well, and I didn’t think I’d have to live with the feelings again.

“What you’ve got to understand is, this is my life. Football is not about turning up and playing, it’s about dealing with everything that comes with it,”

The film also addresses Gerrard’s time as Anfield captain.

“I was Liverpool captain. Liverpool captains always deliver,” he says. “They have to - the history, the tradition, the success, you feel the responsibility.”

Director Sam Blair said: “Make Us Dream is an ambitious, cinematic film that reaches beyond sport. It tells a story that is both deeply personal and reflective of a wider story of our times. “I’m very happy to be working with Amazon to give it a platform both in cinemas and Prime Video to reach as wide an audience as possible.”

A spokesperson for Adidas, the official sponsor and partner of the film release, added: “Steven is an icon in football and we’re immensely proud to have supported him throughout his career.

“Make Us Dream is a showcase one of the best and most creative English players in recent memory so it’s a great moment for us to celebrate with him, particularly at the premieres in Liverpool and London”.