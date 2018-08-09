Billy Reid confirms Declan John on the verge of joining Swansea

Rangers full-back Declan John is set to sign for Swansea City, according to the Championship club’s assistant manager Billy Reid.

Rangers full-back Declan John. Picture: SNS

The 23-year-old signed permanently for Rangers last December after impressing during an initial loan move from Cardiff City.

However, he’s since slipped down the pecking order with new boss Steven Gerrard bringing in summer recruits Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic to play at left-back.

Ex-Accies boss Reid, who became Swansea assistant this summer when Graham Potter took over the Liberty Stadium, confirmed John was on the verge of completing a move back to his native Wales.

He said: “He is here at the moment, he has done his medical, I think he has agreed terms.

“I am not sure where he is fitness wise but we will assess him and he should be part of squad.”