Andy Halliday admits failing to properly research Azerbaijan move

Returning Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has admitted it was a mistake to move to Azerbaijan, revealing that he failed to properly research the club beforehand.

Andy Halliday will have a chance to force himself back into the Rangers team. Picture: SNS

Gabala snapped up the 26-year-old when he became surplus to requirements under previous boss Pedro Caixinha.

It was initially supposed to be a season-long loan, though director of football Mark Allen was able to secure an early recall for the player in the January window.

Upon arriving at Gabala, Halliday was shocked to find the club didn’t have a proper training facility.

He also soon discovered that the Azerbaijan top flight had a restriction on the amount of foreign players allowed in any one game. A limit of five is in place; Galaba had over double that number of non-Azerbaijani nationals in their squad.

He said: “I found out five days into the loan that there was a foreigner rule. We had 12, including myself but we could only play five.

“That was something I never knew about before I went.

“So before our second leg against Panathinaikos, the foreign lads were pretty much pulled into a room and told, ‘win this game or you won’t play’.

“I just didn’t know what the set-up was like. They didn’t have a training ground so you had to eat for yourself and I’m not a great cook! But listen, I’m not making excuses. It was my mistake, I should have done more research to know all that before I went.”

