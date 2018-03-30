Ally McCoist wanted as manager by two Australian clubs

Ally McCoist could make a return to management next season in Australia, it has emerged.

The former Rangers manager has been out of the game since leaving Ibrox in December 2014 and has returned to media work.

However, his name has been put forward for two positions in the A-League – champions Sydney FC and strugglers Perth Glory.

McCoist has been made aware of the strong interest from Down Under but no official approach has been made yet.

If and when that comes the Ibrox legend would have a major decision to make as he has already stated that he is enjoying spending more time with his family.

Graham Arnold has just made Sydney FC the first back-to-back A League champions after defeating Glory 3-2 on Thursday night to clinch the title.

However, he is leaving the club at the end of the season to become head coach of Australia and will start a four-year contract with the Socceroos after the World Cup in Russia.

Perth, where fellow ex-Ranger Ian Ferguson was manager between 2010 and 2013, are struggling to make the post-season knockout phase of the A League and pressure has been mounting on boss Kenny Lowe. They are a club in need of inspiration and some key personnel within their organisation see McCoist as the man to ignite a revival.

It will be interesting to see if McCoist decided to open up discussions if formal offers come his way.

He said earlier this week: “I wouldn’t say coaching or management is behind me now. But it would need to be something that really interested me if I was to start taking my family down that route again.

“I must admit, I’m quite happy where I am at the moment doing what I’m doing. I get the chance to go and watch my kids play football and rugby now and I love it.

“I probably watch as much football as I’ve ever watched and I’m going to the World Cup for just about the full duration for ITV.

“So it’s not as If I’ve turned my back on the game and don’t enjoy it any more. I love the game as much as ever but to get back into it would be a big decision.

“But there wouldn’t be much that would scare me. As my mate says, I could probably manage the New York Yankees now without any problem.”