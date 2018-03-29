Ally McCoist: Only something special could lure me back to management

Ally McCoist insists he hasn’t turned his back on football management - but admits it would take something really special to tempt him back to the dugouts.
The former Rangers boss hasn’t prowled a touchline for over three years but insists that he hasn’t lost any love for the game.
Speaking to The Herald, McCoist - who left Rangers in December 2014 - revealed he is happy with his current punditry role.
“I wouldn’t say management is behind me now, but it would need to be something that really interested me if I was to start taking my family down that route again,” the former Rangers striker said.
“I’m quite happy where I am at the moment, doing what I’m doing.”
One particular joy for McCoist is having the chance to watch his children participate in football and rugby - something the former Scotland international says he loves.
“I didn’t get the chance to do that with the older ones and I feel a bit bad about that. But I love it now. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday I’m out at the rugby or football.”
McCoist is also a familiar face on BT Sport, as well as appearing on BBC Radio Five Live and talkSPORT. The 55-year-old also revealed he will be heading to Russia to work on ITV’s World Cup coverage.
“I still do all my games with BT Sport - I’m at Fir Park on Saturday. It’s not as if I don’t love the game; I absolutely still love it. I probably watch as much football as I’ve ever watched,” he added.
“To get back into it would be a big decision. But there wouldn’t be much that would scare me.”
