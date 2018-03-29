Ally McCoist: Only something special could lure me back to management

Ally McCoist insists he hasn’t turned his back on football management - but admits it would take something really special to tempt him back to the dugouts.

The former Rangers boss hasn’t prowled a touchline for over three years but insists that he hasn’t lost any love for the game.

Ally McCoist has admitted it would something special to tempt him back to management. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking to The Herald, McCoist - who left Rangers in December 2014 - revealed he is happy with his current punditry role.

“I wouldn’t say management is behind me now, but it would need to be something that really interested me if I was to start taking my family down that route again,” the former Rangers striker said.

“I’m quite happy where I am at the moment, doing what I’m doing.”

McCoist was back at Ibrox for the Rangers Legends' match last weekend. Picture: SNS Group

One particular joy for McCoist is having the chance to watch his children participate in football and rugby - something the former Scotland international says he loves.

“I didn’t get the chance to do that with the older ones and I feel a bit bad about that. But I love it now. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday I’m out at the rugby or football.”

McCoist is also a familiar face on BT Sport, as well as appearing on BBC Radio Five Live and talkSPORT. The 55-year-old also revealed he will be heading to Russia to work on ITV’s World Cup coverage.

“I still do all my games with BT Sport - I’m at Fir Park on Saturday. It’s not as if I don’t love the game; I absolutely still love it. I probably watch as much football as I’ve ever watched,” he added.

“To get back into it would be a big decision. But there wouldn’t be much that would scare me.”

