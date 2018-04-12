Alfredo Morelos wins appeal against yellow card for simulation

Have your say

Alfredo Morelos has won his appeal against the yellow card he received during Rangers’ 4-0 win against Ross County.

Alfredo Morelos was booked for alleged simulation during Rangers' 4-0 win over Dundee. Picture: SNS

The Colombian striker was booked after hitting the deck following a challenge from Elliot Parish.

Referee Greg Aitken brandished the card for diving and awarded a free-kick the other way before it became apparent that Parish had sustained an injury in the collision.

Clubs can appeal yellow cards only for cases of mistaken identity or simulation.

Having successfully argued their case, Rangers can now call on Morelos for their next Ladbrokes Premiership meeting with Hearts at Ibrox.

The forward had initially been suspended for the clash after the yellow card took him onto six for the season.

