Alfredo Morelos: Scott Brown exaggerated - I didn’t touch his face

Alfredo Morelos has accused Celtic captain Scott Brown of exaggerating the contact which led to his red card in Sunday’s Old Firm derby.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos protests his innocence as Celtic captain Scott Brown lies on the turf. Picture: SNS

The Colombian was sent off for the fifth time this season after lashing out at his opponent after Brown tripped Morelos intentionally off the ball.

While admitting that he struck Brown, Morelos insists the contact was not as bad as the midfielder made out.

He also insists that neither referee Bobby Madden nor the linesman saw the incident and that they sent him off on the word of the Celtic players.

He told Colombian radio station Blu Radio: “I always come into contact with the Celtic captain and I’ve always had strong contact with him and its always been like that.

“I didn’t touch his face and I think that he exaggerated a lot.

“Moreover, neither the referee nor his assistant saw what happened. Celtic players went over and put pressure on the linesman and then not even five seconds later the linesman told the referee to send me off.

“Like I said, I have to confront these things in the best way possible and that’s what I’m doing. I apologised publicly and well, we have to keep moving forward, with my head held high.”