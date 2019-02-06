Alfredo Morelos must cut out red cards to reach potential, warns Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard admits Alfredo Morelos will have to cut out the red cards if he is serious about reaching his potential after the Rangers striker was sent off for the third time against Aberdeen this season.

One of these red cards was later rescinded but the Colombian will do well to be let off after the latest dismissal, which came after a tangle with old adversary Scott McKenna. Rangers overcame Aberdeen for the first time in four meetings this season, winning 4-2 at Pittodrie to pull five points clear of their third-placed rivals.

Morelos scored twice but was sent off ten minutes after half-time for kicking out at McKenna, who also lashed out. They were both ordered off – rightly according to Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. Gerrard said he would have to look again at the incident.

As it stands both players are suspended for their sides’ Scottish Cup ties this weekend, with Aberdeen facing Queen of the South on Sunday and Rangers up against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Morelos has now been sent off four times in total this season. Gerrard conceded he had concerns the striker’s undeniable effectiveness is being compromised by his seemingly unerring ability to get into trouble.

“I am not going to take the physical side away from him because he’ll get bullied out there,” said the Ibrox manager. “He’ll get bullied every game because he’s up against some strong, physical players. But for Alfredo to get to the next level and move in his career – and for people to trust him – he does have to channel it in the right way. If Alfredo is in the wrong then he’ll deserve the red card. He’ll then be missing for two games and that’s how he’ll get punished because he hates missing games. But I’m doing everything in my power to help the kid grow as a footballer and as a person.”

Morelos is vital to Rangers’ hopes of overhauling Celtic’s six-point lead at the top. His brace in the north-east took him to 22 goals for the season.

Opposition manager McInnes was among those praising the good parts of Morelos’ game. He noted his side had taken control following Morelos’ departure – along with McKenna – after 55 minutes.

“When Morelos is on his game like he was tonight, he’s a star,” said McInnes. “But after he went off it felt like one-way traffic.”

On the red cards, he added: “My first thoughts is that both red cards are right. McKenna is maybe guilty with a bit of naivety with Morelos, as he’s got previous with his antics.”