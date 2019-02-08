Alfredo Morelos hit with 3-match ban after Rangers red card appeal fails

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been hit with a three-match ban after failing in a bid to overturn his red card against Aberdeen

The Colombian forward was given his marching orders along with Dons defender Scott McKenna after the pair tangled early in the second half of the Ladbrokes Premiership match at Pittodrie, which the Light Blues won 4-2.

Three-match ban: Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS Group

The Scotland international appeared to kick out at the former HJK Helsinki striker, with Morelos retaliating in a similar fashion.

Aberdeen did not appeal McKenna’s red card but Rangers contested the sending-off and lodged their appeal on Thursday.

The 22-year-old will sit out the league matches against St Johnstone and Hamilton Accies after a charge of violent conduct was upheld by an independent panel.

Ordinarily, a red card for violent conduct would result in a two-match ban. However, Morelos has incurred an additional one-game ban because it is not his first sending-off of the campaign.

The extra match must be served in the same competition as the red card was shown, meaning Morelos will miss the trip to Hamilton on February 24 - even if the Scottish Cup clash with Killie goes to a replay.

Morelos has now been sent off four times in the 2018/19 season; thrice in the league - all against Aberdeen - and once in the UEFA Europa League.

The first red was rescinded on appeal after the panel ruled that a clash with McKenna on the opening day of the league season didn’t constitute violent conduct.

Morelos also saw red against Russian side Ufa after two yellow cards in quick succession, and against Aberdeen at Ibrox in early December as well as earlier this week.

Earlier today Gers ‘keeper Allan McGregor was offered a two-match ban for an incident with Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson. He is free to face Kilmarnock, with Rangers having until Monday to appeal the decision.