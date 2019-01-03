Alfredo Morelos escapes further action over incidents in Celtic v Rangers game

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will not face any punishment following three incidents in Saturday’s Old Firm game with Celtic.

The Colombian forward appeared to kick out at Celtic captain Scott Brown, and was also involved in minor altercations with Hoops duo Anthony Ralston and Ryan Christie.

The three flashpoints were studied by the Scottish FA’s Compliance Officer Clare Whyte, but match referee John Beaton said he had seen all three incidents and had decided against taking any action at the time.

Beaton’s decision means no retrospective action can be dished out by Scottish football’s governing body, so Morelos will be available for selection for the first match after the winter break - the Scottish Cup clash against Cowdnebeath.

The 22-year-old striker has hit 20 goals this season, but has also received three red cards and 13 yellow cards, although one of his sendings-off was later rescinded on appeal.