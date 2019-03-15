Alfredo Morelos appeal: Rangers fail in bid to overturn striker’s yellow card for diving

Have your say

Rangers’ bid to overturn the yellow card shown to Alfredo Morelos for simulation in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final replay defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox has failed.

The Colombian striker was booked after going to ground in the penalty area under a challenge from Dons defender Andrew Considine.

Alfredo Morelos and Rangers had the appeal dismissed. Picture: SNS Group

He was booked for diving by match referee Kevin Clancy but the Light Blues felt TV replays showed contact between the two players and appealed the caution.

However, at a Hampden hearing on Friday morning, a judicial panel dismissed the appeal.

Morelos now misses Rangers’ next match in the competition next season.