Accrington Stanley chairman blasts underhand Rangers transfer tactics

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has criticised Rangers on social media over the club’s approach for Matt Crooks and Josh Windass in the 2016 transfer window.

Mark Warburton was able to recruit both players to Ibrox after the pair signed pre-contracts.

Accrington were critical of Rangers at the time for the manner in which they went about their business.

Answering questions from fans on Twitter, Holt explained what irked him so much about how the signings were handled, accusing the Scottish side of using underhand tactics.

He wrote: “I didn’t expect them to stay. The lads did what anyone would do.

“What I am saying is that it was all over the Scottish press and I was being contacted by agents telling me that they were going to Rangers long before the window opened as we were trying to secure contracts.”

After another user tried to clarify his comments, Holt added: “What I’m saying is that Rangers sent me a letter on Jan 3rd stating they wanted to talk to players, when I knew all that was left to do was the medical. That’s what p****d me off. It’s a bit like asking permission off someone to sh*g his wife when he knows you’re already at it.”

