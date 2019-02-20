Aberdeen set to bill Rangers for damage to Pittodrie seats

Have your say

Aberdeen are reportedly on the verge of sending Rangers a bill to pay for damage caused to Pittodrie seats by supporters of the Ibrox club.

An estimated 200 seats were wrecked during the Light Blues’ 4-2 Ladbrokes Premiership win earlier this month, according to BBC presenter Richard Gordon.

A general view of the away section at Pittodrie ahead of the Aberdeen-Rangers match. Picture: SNS Group

The Sportsound host said on Tuesday night: “I hadn’t realised it was an SPFL regulation [Rule H40] that the visiting club had to pay for damage.

“I know, for instance, at the most recent Aberdeen-Rangers game, there were about 200 seats damaged, and I know Aberdeen were sending Rangers the bill for that.

“But I didn’t realise it was actually set in stone that the visiting club had to pay for it.”

Gordon’s comments followed a statement from Kilmarnock, who indicated they would be billing Celtic for similar damage to seats in the away end at Rugby Park.

Pictures emerged after the Premiership clash between Killie and Celtic, when an injury-time Scott Brown goal handed the visitors a vital three points in the title race.