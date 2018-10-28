Aberdeen 1-0 Rangers: How the players rated

Marks out of ten for the players that took to the Hampden turf for Aberdeen’s Betfred Cup semi-final win over Rangers...

ABERDEEN

Joe Lewis - The goalkeeper had a quiet first half and was solid when called upon in the second period. 6/10.

Shay Logan - Stood up well to attacks from Ryan Kent, eventually forcing the Rangers attacker to switch wings. 7

Andrew Considine - The defender left the pitch on a stretcher midway through the first half with what looked like a serious injury after clashing heads with Lassana Coulibaly. 5

Scott McKenna - Booked for lunge on Connor Goldson but defended well as Rangers threw crosses into the box. 7

Michael Devlin - Tasked with marking the tall Umar Sadiq and won plenty of aerial battles. 7

Graeme Shinnie - Captain led by example as Aberdeen stood firm late on. Booked early doors but didn’t let it curb his performance. 7

Lewis Ferguson - Towering header from the young player against the team his father and uncle played for. Operated well in midfield and got up well to head the Dons into the final. 8

Scott Wright - Started in a more attacking Aberdeen line-up and linked well with Gary Mackay-Steven early on but faded in the second half and was replaced with Stevie May. 5

Niall McGinn - Should have opened the scoring in the first half after skying an effort from inside the box after good work from Mackay-Steven and Wright, but made up for it with perfect corner that led to Ferguson’s winner. 7

Gary Mackay-Steven - Looked dangerous for Aberdeen with midfielders keen to give him the ball as much as possible. 7

James Wilson - The on-loan Manchester United forward struggled to get involved in the lone striker role and wasted what opportunities he had. 5

Substitutes

Max Lowe (for Considine, 35 minutes) - Defended well after being called upon after a serious injury to Considine and added more to Aberdeen’s attacks. Great bit of play midway through second half led to decent chance. 7

Stevie May (for Wright, 60) - Came on to help Wilson in attack and allowed Aberdeen to get forward. 6

Dominic Ball (for Wilson, 86) - Thrown on as an extra defender as Derek McInnes looked to see the game out. 5

RANGERS

Allan McGregor - Did well to tip over a goalbound Mackay-Steven cross in the first half before needlessly clashing with the player in the box. Has had busier games, but no chance with the goal. 6

James Tavernier - Off target with free-kicks and corners but brought a good save from Lewis as Rangers got on top in second half. 5

Joe Worrall - Shaky start saw him booked inside the first minute but the on-loan Nottingham Forest youngster grew into the game. 6

Connor Goldson - Kept Wilson largely out of the game but was undone as Ferguson rose for the winner. 6

Ryan Jack - Came close to opening the scoring with a shot from distance and kept Aberdeen breaks to a minimum as the last line of midfield cover. Made way for Middleton with time running out. 6

Jon Flanagan - Had his hands full with Mackay-Steven running at him but was solid enough, although he did not add much going forward. 5

Lassana Coulibaly - Won possession in midfield as Rangers took a hold after the break. Was disappointed to miss a chance to open the scoring from a second-half corner as his sidefooted effort lacked power and direction. 5

Ovie Ejaria - Started to create chances for Rangers after a quiet first half. 5

Ryan Kent - The attacking player had to come deep to get on the ball as he found himself frustrated. Thought he should have had a first-half penalty but referee John Beaton disagreed. 6

Daniel Candeias - Started the game well and looked to have the beating of Aberdeen defenders but could not make it count. 7

Umar Sadiq - Brought in to make his first start with Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty out and after an early headed chance he was continuously caught offside, to his manager’s clear frustration. Booked for a dive as he tried to win a penalty. 3

Substitutes

Scott Arfield (for Candeias, 82) - Too late to make an impact. 5

Glenn Middleton (on for Jack, 82) - Did not see enough of the ball to make a change. 5