‘70 fans’ involved in street brawl after Rangers friendly with Wigan

At least 70 people were involved in a disturbance outside Glasgow’s Central Station after Rangers’ friendly match with Wigan Athletic.

British Transport Police confirmed a large number of people were involved in the rammy which broke out between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Sunday night.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing bottles, chairs and advertising boards being thrown between the brawling sets of fans.

Video footage posted online shows police officers with batons attempting to break up the fight and checking on a man lying on the pavement.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 6.40pm to a large scale disturbance outside Glasgow Central Station.

“Two men were assaulted and received medical treatment following the disturbance and were treated for minor injuries.”

Enquiries are continuing but no arrests are thought to have been made in relation to the incident.