A general view of Ibrox ahead of a night game

12 players who could leave Rangers this summer

As many as 12 players could leave the Rangers first-team squad this summer.

Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way.

Has struggled for gametime following arrival of Glen Kamara, and performance levels of Ryan Jack. Loan is up in the summer.

1. Lassana Coulibaly

Has struggled for gametime following arrival of Glen Kamara, and performance levels of Ryan Jack. Loan is up in the summer.
other
Buy a Photo
Veteran centre-back's deal runs out in the summer - he'll be 40 in December and may want to jack it in, although Steven Gerrard may try to convince him to stay on

2. Gareth McAuley

Veteran centre-back's deal runs out in the summer - he'll be 40 in December and may want to jack it in, although Steven Gerrard may try to convince him to stay on
other
Buy a Photo
Versatile full-back hasn't managed to unseat James Tavernier and Borna Barisic and Andy Halliday are preferred at left-back. Contract until 2020 but may seek first-team football

3. Jon Flanagan

Versatile full-back hasn't managed to unseat James Tavernier and Borna Barisic and Andy Halliday are preferred at left-back. Contract until 2020 but may seek first-team football
other
Buy a Photo
Has played just 50 minutes of first-team football this season, and contract is up in the summer. A near-cert to depart Ibrox in the close-season

4. Lee Wallace

Has played just 50 minutes of first-team football this season, and contract is up in the summer. A near-cert to depart Ibrox in the close-season
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3