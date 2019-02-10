Watch: Stephen Dobbie scores outrageous goal for Queen of the South at Aberdeen

Stephen Dobbie scored his 38th goal of the season for Queen of the South in some style as the veteran striker netted a long-range stunner from around 30 yards against Aberdeen in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The 36-year-old, who has now scored 91 goals in 115 matches for the Doonhamers since arriving for his second spell at Palmerston Park in 2016, levelled the score at Pittodrie after Niall McGinn’s effort from the edge of the box had given the hosts the lead.

There appeared to be relatively little danger when the former Hibs and Rangers forward picked up the ball around 40 yards from the Dons goal, but he was given time and space to stride forward and ping a 30-yard snap-shot into the top-left corner of the goal, giving Joe Lewis no chance.

Any hopes of a cup upset were evaporated in a ten-minute spell as an Andy Considine header and a brace from Sam Cosgrove including one from the penalty spot, saw Derek McInnes’ side safely into the hat for the quarter-final draw

Elsewhere, Celtic defeated St Johnstone 5-0 and Hearts eased past Auchinleck Talbot 4-0 to join Hibs, Dundee United and Partick Thistle in the last eight.

Rangers and Kilmarnock will contest a replay at Ibrox on February 20 after their initial tie finished 0-0 while Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle play on Monday night for the last remaining quarter-final berth.