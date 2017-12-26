Stephen Dobbie set to sign new deal with Queen of the South

Queen of the South are set to have their fans smiling again despite Saturday’s 3-2 defeat by St Mirren as striker Stephen Dobbie wants to get the paperwork on an extended deal completed before 2017 is out.

The 35-year-old, who grabbed his 100th goal for the club when he opened the scoring after just 18 seconds at the weekend, is in his second spell at Palmerston and his current two-year deal ends in May.

Stephen Dobbie has been in sparkling form for Queen of the South this season. Picture: Michael Gillen

Dobbie’s career blossomed in Dumfries when he joined them in January 2007 after low profile stints at Rangers, Hibs, St Johnstone and Dumbarton.

His form during a 30-month stay saw the goal-grabber earn a move to Swansea and he went on to help Blackpool reach the English Premiership in 2010 during a loan spell. The following year, under the guidance of Brendan Rogers at Swansea, Dobbie secured a second top flight promotion when he scored in a 4-2 play-off final win over Reading.

Following stints at Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Blackpool (again), Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers Dobbie returned north in 2015.

His goal against the Championship leaders at the weekend took him into fifth place in Queen of the South’s all-time goalscoring list and it looks like he will have another year at least to try to score a further 14 goals that would take him up to fourth place.

Dobbie said: “I have had a few discussions with the club and I hoping to get something sorted out as soon as possible. I love playing for Queen of the South and the fans have always been good with me.”

“Hopefully we can get the paperwork done before the New Year.”

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith said: “We have the great combination of a player that wants to stay, a manager that wants him to stay and a board who want him to stay.

“When you have that you have a great chance of getting a deal done.”

“Saturday was a very disappointing afternoon for everyone as to lose a two goal lead at home is tough to take. It put a dampener on things for me and the club ahead of Christmas.

“Hopefully the news that Stephen is looking to stick around for longer will be a boost.”