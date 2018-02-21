Runaway cow creates a keeper crisis at Queen of the South

Queen of the South could be without a back-up goalkeeper for Saturday’s clash with Dunfermline after Sam Henderson was hit by a runaway cow.

With regular No 1 Alan Martin out injured Henderson, 19, was on the bench for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Morton, with Jack Leighfield deputising between the sticks.

Henderson was due to be on the bench again this weekend but sustained a shoulder injury when he was struck by the speeding cow at his dad’s farm and now faces a race against time to be fit.

Queens assistant manager Dougie Anderson said: “Sam has missed training this week. It could have been worse as the cow ran at him for a second time but he managed to get out of the way. He has a sore shoulder so he is getting closely monitored and a lot of treatment as we do not want to go into the game without a goalkeeper on the bench.”