Queen’s Park 0 - 0 St Mirren: Saints win on penalties (again)

St Mirren won their third successive Betfred Cup penalty shootout after struggling to a goalless draw against gutsy Queen’s Park at Hampden Park.

Saints drew their first two Group H games, against Kilmarnock and the Spartans, and triumphed on spot kicks to gain extra points, and they came up trumps last night with goalkeeper Craig Samson saving twice in the 5-4 win.

Ross Stewart, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis, Stephen McGinn and Ryan Flynn scored from the spot for Alan Stubbs’ side, with Spiders keeper Jordan Hart saving Danny Mullen and Hayden Coulson’s efforts.

Samson saved from Jamie McKernon and Brendan Sharpe, with Ciaran Summers driving his penalty over the bar. Scott Gibson, William Mortimer, Joshua Peters and Calvin McGrory scored for the home side.

It was 90 minutes of unconvincing toil for Stubbs’ side, who were matched by amateur counterparts who played their part in an open first half in which chances at either end were at a premium.

Hart gathered a low drive from Mullen in the 30th minute, before Samson turned McKernon’s 25-yard drive past the post.

Near the end of the match Kurtis Roberts had a shot blocked and it went to penalties, with Saints prevailing.