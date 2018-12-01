Queen of the South 1 - 0 Partick Thistle: Dobbie does it again

Partick Thistle’s woes continued as they suffered their eighth defeat in nine matches, and left manager Gary Caldwell still searching for his first victory.

It’s over eight years and nine matches since Queen’s last enjoyed a league victory over the Jags, but they had to wait until eight minutes from time for Stephen Dobbie to snatch the winner.

Thistle looked nervous in the opening exchanges but finally burst into life in 20 minutes when Chris Erskine fired in a stunning 25-yard drive which Queens goalkeeper Alan Martin did wonderfully well to push away to his right. One minute later Kris Doolan threatened for the Jags, with his first close range shot blocked and his follow-up cleared off the line.

Caldwell’s side continued to dominate and in 31 minutes Blair Spittal jinked his way in from the right and tried to stab the ball into the far corner of the net from 10 yards, but Martin again did well to block.

Queen of the South, with just one home league win in their last five outings, barely looked a threat in the first period.

The Jags might have taken the lead 11 minutes from time, but Niall Keown’s header was cleared off the line by Jordan Marshall.

Queens took heart and grabbed the winner in 82 minutes when Dobbie ran on to a pass from Lyndon Dykes to slip the ball past goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.