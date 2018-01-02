Queen of the South 0 - 0 Dumbarton: Sons make their point

Dumbarton bounced back from their Boxing Day defeat by Livingston to earn a hard-fought point at Palmerston as Queens’ play-off hopes suffered another blow. A share of the spoils was the least the Sons deserved against the Dumfries side who have now won just once in their last seven games.

Dumbarton, beaten 4-1 at home to Livingston last week, were first to threaten as Ali Roy pulled a shot just wide before a Tom Walsh corner was nodded past by Andy Dowie.

Queens came close to the opener when John Rankin’s fierce strike was tipped over by Scott Gallacher. But the Sons could have gone ahead just before the interval when Stuart Carswell fed Dimitris Froxylias whose shot was well saved by Alan Martin.

Martin was called into action again on the restart, making a great reaction save to deny Callum Gallagher from Liam Dick’s cross. Dumbarton almost snatched victory in the 88th minute but sub Christian Nade’s header from a Walsh cross was brilliantly saved by Martin.