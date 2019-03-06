‘They’re not football fans’ - Gary Caldwell urges action after Partick-Hearts coin-throwing incidents

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell has called for action to be taken to curb the rise in incidents of missiles being thrown at football matches.

The Firhill club have opened an investigation after claiming a “shower of objects” rained down on the home dugout from the Colin Weir Stand, which housed a number of travelling fans, during the second half of the William Hill Scottish Cup tie between Partick and Hearts on Monday, with some reportedly landing between the former Hibs defender and Hearts boss Craig Levein.

While Caldwell confirmed he wasn’t struck by any objects during the 1-1 draw, he called for action to be taken before someone suffers a serious injury.

The Jags boss, speaking to Jim White on his talkSPORT radio programme, said: “It’s a problem. No coins hit me but there were some hitting the dugout, and the club are looking at that.

“It’s something that can’t keep happening and it’s not just Scottish football - it’s in English football too.

“You look at the Sheffield derby the other night, with stuff being thrown. It’s something that needs to be cut out very quickly.”

Sheffield Wednesday are braced for sanctions with the FA probing allegations of missile-throwing during the Steel City derby.

A coin and a plastic bottle were thrown from the crowd at Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell during Monday night’s goalless draw at Hillsborough, and Caldwell is adamant that something needs done about the rise in incidents in the Scottish game and beyond.

“[Whether it’s] coins, bottles - it’s dangerous and someone could get really hurt, so hopefully something is done before somebody suffers a serious injury,” he continued.

“It’s not just the Scottish game - it’s all over, and something needs done about it.

“They’re not football fans, and it needs to be weeded out.

“I think friendly banter is a good thing in football, but once it becomes physical it’s probably gone a step too far.

“Hopefully at Tynecastle [in the Scottish Cup replay], the abuse will be friendly in nature, and there’ll be a decent rivalry, and I’m looking forward to that.

“The authorities need to do something about it before somebody gets an injury, and hopefully something gets done soon.”