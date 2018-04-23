SFA appoints Ian Maxwell as new Chief Executive

The Scottish FA have named Partick Thistle Managing Director Ian Maxwell as the body’s new Chief Executive.

Maxwell will take up his new role at the end of the current season, succeeding Stewart Regan who resigned at the start of February.

A former player with the Jags as well as Queen’s Park, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren, Maxwell took the step into management, initially as Ian McCall’s No 2 at Firhill, before moving upstairs as General Manager of the club.

He was promoted to Managing Director in 2014 and since then has served on the SFA and SPFL boards.

SFA president Alan McRae hailed Maxwell’s “terrific reputation”, adding: “Ian will bring a huge amount of football knowledge to the role. He is respected across the game.

“Ian emerged from a robust recruitment process which attracted interest from a range of candidates across the UK and beyond.

“We were convinced that Ian’s track record, communication skills and leadership qualities will allow him to grasp the challenges of today and fulfil our potential as an association and as a footballing nation in the future.”

Maxwell added: “This is a very proud moment for myself and my family. Scottish football has been my life, from playing to coaching and on to managing a club.

“I am hugely excited about the role and facing into the big issues that we will need to tackle.

“The game means so much, to so many in this country. I will work tirelessly to serve all our members, support and lead the Scottish FA’s staff and help bring everyone together to shape a better future for Scottish football.”

Maxwell’s time as Chief Executive will start on 21 May.

