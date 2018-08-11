Partick Thistle 2 - 1 Falkirk: Individual brilliance does it for Jags

Two superb solo goals secured victory for Partick Thistle on the day the club remembered legendary player/manager David McParland.

McParland led Thistle to a League Cup final win over Celtic in 1971 and he would have admired the quality of both Thistle goals.

Academy graduate James Penrice notched the first when he went on a marauding run past two defenders and his right-footed effort deflected off Scott Harrison past the hapless Leonard Fasan.

While there was a hint of fortune to Thistle’s opener, their second goal was a thing of sheer beauty. Chris Erskine collected the ball on the right and weaved his way beyond four defenders to fire an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

The visitors thought they had scored on the hour when a free-kick by Andrew Irving smashed on to the bar before hitting Cammy Bell’s back and somehow bouncing over the bar.

But the Bairns did make it a nervy finish when Rees Greenwood clipped home a clever finish.