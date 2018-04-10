John Lambie, former Partick Thistle manager, dies aged 77

John Lambie, the former manager of Partick Thistle and Hamilton Academical, has died at the age of 77.

Lambie took charge of the Jags on three separate occasions, most recently between 1999 and 2003. He won promotion to the Premier Division with the Firhill side in 1992 during his second spell, and took the reins again in 1999.

With Thistle at risk of relegation to the fourth tier of Scottish football, Lambie turned things around and kept the team up, leading them to successive promotions and a place in the Scottish Premier League.

A statement from the Jags read: “Partick Thistle Football Club is deeply saddened to learn that former manager, hall of fame inductee and Thistle legend John Lambie has today passed away.

“The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with John’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

