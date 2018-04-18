Chris Erskine urges Partick Thistle to scrap Player of the Year awards

Partick Thistle’s Chris Erskine has criticised the club for including him in the player of the season shortlist.

The 31-year-old called for the award to be “scrapped” due to the poor season the club are having.

The Jags currently sit bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership, one point adrift of the relegation play-off spot. They have fialed to win in their last nine league games, losing seven.

Partick Thistle sent out a tweet asking fans to choose their player of the year from four options: Tomas Cerny, Chris Erskine, Conor Sammon or Blair Spittal.

However Erskine replied: “Genuinely embarrassed to be nominated for this. With the season we have had, the POTY for the first team should be scrapped.”

The player’s message has gone down well with fans. At the time of writing he has won 55 per cent of voting with more than 1,600 votes lodged.

One fan on Twitter urged people to vote for the player after his tweet. Erskine responded by begging them “Please don’t”.

Erskine, who is in his third spell at Firhill, has made 24 league appearances this season, scoring four times.