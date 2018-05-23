Alan Archibald to stay on as Partick Thistle boss despite relegation

Alan Archibald will be kept on by Partick Thistle despite the club’s relegation to the Scottish Championship last Sunday.

In a statement on ptfc.co.uk, club chairman David Beattie said that the Jags would be “learning from other clubs before us” adding: “It is clear that slashing budgets is a false economy. For the club to succeed in the Championship and remain prepared for that return to top flight football, we need to have a competitive budget that will fully match our aspirations.”

While Beattie admitted the playing squad would need to be rebuilt “effectively from scratch” he confirmed there was available funds to do so.

Beattie continued: “In considering the best person to help us achieve our objectives, it is our considered opinion that Alan Archibald is still the best man to be the Thistle manager.

Citing Archibald winning promotion with Thistle, spending five seasons in the top flight and leading the club to a top six finish, Beattie added: “[Alan’s] honesty in admitting that mistakes were made last season is the mark of a man of integrity and his commitment to this club has never been in doubt. He’s an intelligent manager, who knows Thistle and still has a passion for it.

“As a young manager he remains well-regarded in the footballing world. But, most important, Alan indicated in the strongest terms that he wanted the opporunity to put right what has happened.

“Not for him personally, but for the sake of the club. We believe he can do it and that he deserves that chance.”

Partick have set Archibald a target of rebuilding the team and returning the club to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The statement ends with Beattie declaring: “It is our job to act in the best interests of this club – we believe keeping Alan falls under that heading. The board has faith and confidence in him and his ability to do the job in hand.”