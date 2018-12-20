Stephen Robinson banned from dugout for Motherwell’s next three matches

Have your say

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson will watch his side’s next three matches from the stand.

The Fir Park boss has been hit with the ban after breaching a disciplinary rule during the Steelmen’s 7-1 loss at Ibrox last month.

A judicial panel hearing at Hampden on Thursday agreed the Northern Irishman should serve a suspension.

Robinson will miss the home matches against St Mirren and Kilmarnock, and the Lanarkshire derby trip to Hamilton.

The ‘Well boss was also handed a suspended ban of two matches, which will come into effect if he breaches the same rule again before the end of the 2018/19 campaign.