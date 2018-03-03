Semi-final at least is the target for Motherwell’s Curtis Main

Motherwell forward Curtis Main is determined to reach the latter stages of a cup competition for the first time with victory over Hearts at Fir Park this afternoon.

The former Darlington, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Portsmouth striker has helped Motherwell get past Hamilton and Dundee since moving from the English south coast and a hat-trick of top-flight conquests would put them in the last four of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The 25-year-old said: “We drew Sunderland in the fourth round when I was at Middlesbrough and the year after we drew Chelsea at the same stage.

“They were fourth round, I have maybe got to quarter-finals, but I have never been beyond that in any competition, so it’s a big opportunity for me personally, so I’m hoping we can go far.”

Stephen Robinson’s men have already done that in the Betfred Cup this season after beating another trio of Premiership clubs – Ross County, Aberdeen and Rangers – to reach the final, losing 2-0 to Celtic.

“It was something the team achieved before I got there, but we are definitely looking to do the same thing again,” said Main, who has netted four goals in nine games in Scotland. “It’s still fresh in those boys’ minds. Everybody remembers it well and hopefully we can go on and do it again.

“Obviously it gives the club a lot of exposure getting to cup finals and when you sign for a club you look to be part of those occasions, so it did play a little bit of a part in my move.

“The manager has stressed he wants to achieve things in this competition as well, he wants to reach the cup final. The boys have shown previously there is no reason why we can’t do it.”