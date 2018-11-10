Physical reputation doesn’t concern me, says Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is unconcerned with their physical reputation but he backed his players to show there is more to their game when they face Rangers.

The fallout from last year’s bruising Hampden clash between the teams has followed Motherwell around and Robinson has built his team with a solid spine.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson speaks to the press. Pic: SNS

But the likes of Gael Bigirimana and David Turnbull also provide flair in midfield and Robinson expects his team to show that side to their game at Ibrox on Sunday.

Robinson said: “If I’m being honest people blow up our physicality more than what we actually are. If they want to think that then great.

“We have boys up front who are big and strong, boys at the back who are big and strong, and in the rest of our team we have very good technical players, most of whom are probably the same height as me.

“That sometimes gets blown out of proportion in the media.

“We will certainly be competitive, we will certainly be running down the sides of people and challenging for every single ball, make no mistake about that. And I’m sure Rangers will be the same.

“We’ll go in with a fair and honest manner and that will be reflected in our performance.”

Motherwell skipper Peter Hartley heightened the tension between the teams with his pre-match comments in August before duly delivering another blow to Rangers with a last-gasp equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

The atmosphere could be similarly fervent at Ibrox as Rangers seek to bounce back from Thursday’s European defeat by Spartak Moscow.

Robinson said: “We have to manage the atmosphere as well as the game and not get caught up in any kind of emotions, and play to our game plan.

“We’ve got a way we want to play, we’ve got a way we think we can take the game to them and win the game, and if we carry that out then I’m confident.”