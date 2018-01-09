Nadir Ciftci set to join Motherwell on loan after Plymouth cancel deal

Have your say

Motherwell are set to give Nadir Ciftci’s career a life-line after the Celtic striker’s loan agreement with English League 1 side Plymouth Argyle was cancelled.

Nadir Ciftci appeard for Celtic in their Dafabet Cup match with Sunderland in July but the forward has fallen out of favour at Parkhead. Picture: SNS Group

The 25 year old Turkish-born player joined Celtic in 2015 on a four- year deal after an impressive spell at Dundee United, but failed to establish himself at Parkhead.

He was subsequently loaned out to Eskişehirspor in Turkey in January 2016 and Polish side Pogoń Szczecin a year later.

Last summer Argyle’s Scottish manager Derek Adams took Ciftci on a season-long loan deal but he has made just six starts and two substitute appearances without finding the net.

Plymouth have cancelled the loan deal, with Motherwell expected to be the player’s next temporary home.

Motherwell are looking to replace top goalscorer Louis Moult, who joined Preston North End, and Ciftci will fight it out with new recruit Curtis Main from Portsmouth for a starting jersey.

