Nadir Ciftci joins Motherwell on loan from Celtic

Motherwell have signed Turkish striker Nadir Ciftci on loan from Celtic.

The 25-year-old, who spent the first half of the season with Plymouth, has moved to Fir Park until the end of the season.

“My first impressions have been really good,” Ciftci said. “It feels like home already. It gives me a good feeling already.

“I obviously know the league and the teams. I’ve played a lot of times against Motherwell as well so it will be a good place to kick on.”

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: “He will provide us something different up front and he is a player of real pedigree.”